Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It may be summer, but snow was falling in parts of Newfoundland Tuesday.

John Jack Lushman said there were roughly five centimetres of snow Tuesday morning on the deck of his cabin near Burgeo, N.L.

"I never seen it this late in June. I seen it in June but can't remember it being this late and this much," said Lushman, who shared a photo of a flowers he had planted on Sunday that were now buried in snow.

Environment Canada said the snowfall set a record for June 26 in Gander, N.L., where about two centimetres had fallen by mid-morning Tuesday. There was no previous snowfall recorded on that day.