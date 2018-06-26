Feds challenged over Canada Summer Jobs

OTTAWA — An Ontario business says it is taking the Liberal government to court over the conditions attached to the federal Canada Summer Jobs program, arguing they violate freedom of speech.

Tamara Jansen, the spokeswoman for a group called Free To Do Business Canada, says a number of other businesses are also expected to challenge the government's controversial attestation requirement.

Organizations that applied for funding under the program were required to check a box affirming their support for constitutional rights and the right to reproductive choice, including access to abortion.

Jansen tells a news conference on Parliament Hill that Sarnia Concrete Products Ltd. was the first to challenge the requirement in Federal Court.