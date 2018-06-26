Hamilton councillors to consider appointing former alderman Terry Anderson to fill Ward 7 seat

Former Hamilton alderman Terry Anderson could get his old job back for a few months.
Hamilton councillors will be discussing at their June 27 meeting how to fill the vacant Ward 7 position after Donna Skelly was elected Progressive Conservative MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook in the June provincial election.
The majority of the city’s governance review subcommittee members at the June 26 meeting backed the idea to leave Ward 7 vacant until the Oct. 22 municipal election. Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, and Stoney Creek councillors Maria Pearson and Doug Conley referred to St. Catharines council deciding at its June 11 meeting to keep the Merritton ward vacant after Coun. Jennie Stevens was elected to Queen’s Park. Councillors decided to use the rest of Stevens’ salary for a fireworks display.
“My first choice would be not to fill the vacancy,” said Ferguson. “The idea of advertising (for potential candidates) doesn’t seem practical either.”
Hamilton solicitor Nicole Auty, who worked at St. Catharines city hall, advised councillors to “follow” the Municipal Act and appoint a person to fill Ward 7. She said if the city doesn’t, there is a possibility a citizen could take the city to court for a judicial review.
“The act requires the municipality fill the vacancy,” she said.
Under the Municipal Act, once the council seat is declared vacant, the municipality has 60 days to fill the position. But the municipality does not have to fill the vacancy if it occurs within 90 days before a regular municipal election.
Ward 7 will be declared vacant once the new Progressive Conservative government is sworn into office June 29.
Auty said council can advertise for people to apply for the position, or it can appoint the person.
Ferguson, though, said appointing a person “doesn’t seem practical” because of the short time frame. He said there are a limited number of committee and council meetings until the municipal election is held in October.
The subcommittee agreed to ask the incoming Progressive Conservative government if an exemption can be made to allow Hamilton not to fill the vacancy.
Ministry of Municipal Affairs spokesperson Conrad Spezowka stated that there is “no penalty in the legislation for a municipality for not following the rule to appoint.” In addition, he stated, there is no provision for a municipality to request a provincial exemption.
If Hamilton is required to fill the vacancy, then Ferguson supported appointing Anderson. Mayor Fred Eisenberger sent an email informing councillors Anderson agreed to serve out Skelly’s term.
Ferguson also talked to Anderson and, if the position as offered to him, he would accept.
The Ancaster councillor said no other person was considered or contacted to fill Ward 7.
“(Anderson) knows the ward, he served for nine years. And he would stand without running in the election,” said Ferguson. “He is prepared to go through the process.”
The subcommittee had to appoint a new vice-chair after Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green resigned from the subcommittee calling council “gutless” after it refused to establish a process that would allow citizens to submit applications for the vacant Ward 7 position.
Anderson, who was born in Ancaster, was elected alderman for Ward 7 in 1991, placing second to Henry Merling, but upsetting incumbent alderman John Gallagher. At the time, two aldermen represented a ward in the former city. He was re-elected in 1994 and 1997. He did not seek re-election for the new amalgamated city in 2000.
Anderson did challenge NDP MP Chris Charlton in the 2008 federal election, but the Progressive Conservative candidate finished second.
He currently is the managing partner at StoneRidge Insurance.
