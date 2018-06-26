Hamilton councillors to consider appointing former alderman Terry Anderson to fill Ward 7 seat

The subcommittee agreed to ask the incoming Progressive Conservative government if an exemption can be made to allow Hamilton not to fill the vacancy.

Ministry of Municipal Affairs spokesperson Conrad Spezowka stated that there is “no penalty in the legislation for a municipality for not following the rule to appoint.” In addition, he stated, there is no provision for a municipality to request a provincial exemption.

If Hamilton is required to fill the vacancy, then Ferguson supported appointing Anderson. Mayor Fred Eisenberger sent an email informing councillors Anderson agreed to serve out Skelly’s term.

Ferguson also talked to Anderson and, if the position as offered to him, he would accept.

The Ancaster councillor said no other person was considered or contacted to fill Ward 7.

“(Anderson) knows the ward, he served for nine years. And he would stand without running in the election,” said Ferguson. “He is prepared to go through the process.”

The subcommittee had to appoint a new vice-chair after Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green resigned from the subcommittee calling council “gutless” after it refused to establish a process that would allow citizens to submit applications for the vacant Ward 7 position.

Anderson, who was born in Ancaster, was elected alderman for Ward 7 in 1991, placing second to Henry Merling, but upsetting incumbent alderman John Gallagher. At the time, two aldermen represented a ward in the former city. He was re-elected in 1994 and 1997. He did not seek re-election for the new amalgamated city in 2000.

Anderson did challenge NDP MP Chris Charlton in the 2008 federal election, but the Progressive Conservative candidate finished second.

He currently is the managing partner at StoneRidge Insurance.