Judge rejects family request to keep daughter on life support

McKitty's parents had asked the court for a declaration that their daughter is alive according to her Christian faith, and an order that the Consent And Capacity Board — an administrative tribunal that hears disputes over patients' ability to understand and make decisions about medical care — has jurisdiction to rule on any disputes regarding her treatment and determination of death.

The family also argued that McKitty's religious rights under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms had been infringed.

Shaw ruled against the family on each count.

Forcing doctors to keep patients on ventilation until their heart has stopped, as per McKitty's religious beliefs, could have "significant financial impact" on the health-care system, Shaw said.

"There could … be an indirect impact on those who require medical services or treatment if staffing and medical resources are required to maintain those who believe that a biologically functioning body is life," she added.

Shaw also questioned how far doctors would have to go to keep a person's body working after their brain had stopped working.

"If Ms. McKitty's kidney function fails, will dialysis be required? Should she be treated with antibiotics to fight infection?" Shaw asked in her decision.

Shaw decided the Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not apply to McKitty, because the document only protects "persons" and McKitty, because she is clinically brain dead, is not legally a "person."

The judge determined that, for similar reasons, McKitty's case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Consent and Capacity Board, which only rules on living patients.

Shaw said in her decision that it is not the role of the court to engage in "social policy analysis that engages bioethical and philosophical considerations." Ultimately, it is up to the government to make choices about the definition of life and death and resulting medical protocol, she said.

"Unlike the court, legislatures are better able to determine questions with many diverse input factors that affect a variety of constituencies in the decision-making process," she said.

McKitty's family has 30 days to appeal. An injunction keeping her on life support will remain in place until that period expires, Shaw said.

