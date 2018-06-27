Flamborough Connects blindsided by $17,000 United Way cuts

merger, the group raised just over $6 million for the two municipalities.

Park told councillors that if the United Way had met its fundraising goals for 2017-1018, “more likely we would not be standing here.”

Steinbring noted as a result of the cuts, there is no United Way-funded program in all of Flamborough.

“As a United Way-funded program you have to participate in their campaign to raise funds for the United Way — two years ago we raised $4,000,” she said. “The subsequent year our funding was cut by $4,000.

“Last year we raised $1,500 and none of that money is staying in the community.”

She said people in Flamborough who give to the United Way have an expectation that the funds are remaining local.

While Steinbring said prior to the cuts being announced, she received no feedback that Flamborough Connects’ programming didn’t fit with the United Way’s new priorities.

“It’s not like they just cut the program — they eliminated it,” she said. “It’s not like we just got a cut in funding.”

While the funding had consistently decreased over the years — Steinbring noted the United Way funding started in the $26,000-range — last year’s funding was $17,000.

Steinbring noted she has received support from Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge and while some councillors asked the Community Engagement Fund program to increase their funding to make up the shortfall, Steinbring noted Flamborough Connects was not included.

While they did get some top-up funding, she said that was to support a shortfall from a year ago.

For her part, Partridge said she has directed staff to look at the funding gap for the 17 agencies that have lost funding.

“I don’t want to say that the city can provide funding, because we don’t know if we can or not — we have no money left when it comes to that funding,” she said. “But we’re at least going to look at it and see what can be done, are there other options or other funds that can be tapped into?”

Moving forward, Steinbring said the agency will have to take a strategic approach to fundraising.

“We need to reach out to the community,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know that we’re a charity and we only get partial funding from the City of Hamilton.

“A lot of our funding comes through project grants.”

However, she noted the project grants — like the New Horizons For Seniors grant, which supports the Flamborough Connects Wheel of Fitness program — come with a start and end date and only support a specific program.

Steinbring said the agency’s popular income tax program gets no direct funding.

“We’d like to be able to offer our volunteers paper and toner and envelopes,” she said. “But we don’t get the funding to do that.”

At this point, Steinbring said she isn’t sure if the cuts will lead to a change in the programming Flamborough Connects provides., but expects to do more direct fundraising in the future.

“The board is talking, and has been talking for about a year now in terms of doing more fundraising and sponsorship,” she said, noting the grant market is highly competitive. “Even though we’ve lost our funding from United Way, there was no guarantee that we were going to continue to get it anyway.

“The board had been looking at that already.”

Longtime staff member Mary Beth Kennedy left Flamborough Connects in April, which has ironically freed up funds, allowing the agency to maintain senior’s co-ordinator Tara Rusin, whose employment was directly funded by the United Way.

“We’re just lucky that we can hang on to her for now.”

Steinbring said despite the loss of funding, the need for Flamborough Connects remains strong.

“If anything, our programs continue to increase in demand,” she said.

- with files from Kevin Werner.