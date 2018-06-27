Toronto market dips on broad losses

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index ended down after gains in energy stocks weren't enough to counter broad losses elsewhere, while U.S. markets continued to slide amid lingering tensions with America's trading partners.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 48.84 points at 16,231.25 as health-care, financial and other sectors fell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 165.52 points at 24,117.59. The S&P 500 index was down 23.43 at 2,699.63 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 116.54 points at 7,445.09.

The Canadian dollar averaged 75.15 cents US, unchanged from Tuesday.