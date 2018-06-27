Questions raised about unsupervised pools

An Ontario man says it only took minutes for him to lose his wife and young daughter in an apparent drowning at a resort northwest of Toronto this week.

"Just 10 minutes and they are gone," Yiting Gong of Markham, Ont., told CTV Toronto on Wednesday.

Gong, his 34-year-old wife and their five-year-old daughter were on vacation at Mountain Springs Resort just west of Collingwood, Ont., when tragedy struck on Tuesday evening.

Now the grieving father is questioning why the resort does not have anyone supervising the pool.