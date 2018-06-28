Shaw execs stick to 2018 growth plan

TORONTO — Shaw Communications Inc. booked a nearly $300-million impairment charge related to its stake in Corus Entertainment Inc. that pushed the telecommunications company into a third-quarter loss, but its senior executives insisted Thursday that there will be no significant impact on their growth plans or dividends for Shaw shareholders.

The Calgary-based cable, internet and wireless company, which owns about 38 per cent of Corus equity, said it hasn't depended on $90 million a year in dividends it had been receiving from the Toronto-based media company.

Corus announced Wednesday that it will reduce its dividends by about 80 per cent, starting in the 2019 financial year starting Sept. 1, and divert the savings to debt reduction.

Corus also said it was writing down the value of its television assets by $1 billion amid uncertain future earnings due to intense competition for advertising dollars and viewers.

The announcements pushed down the Corus share price by about 27 per cent over two days, setting record lows on Wednesday and Thursday. The stock was at $4.56 at midday Thursday, down 11 per cent from the previous close.

The decline in Shaw stock was less dramatic but the shares were down 91 cents, or about three per cent, at $26.83 at midday Thursday — about the mid point of its 52-week price range — after the company announced weaker-than-expected earnings that included a $284-million impairment charge on the Corus assets.

Shaw executives declined to comment Thursday on news reports that they may be considering the sale of Corus shares but said the reduction in dividends from Corus won't affect their communications business.

Cash from the sale of Shaw Media to Corus largely funded its purchase of Wind Mobile, now called Freedom Mobile, which is a key component of the company's strategic growth and investment plans.

Chief executive Brad Shaw said the company is moving ahead with investments in fifth-generation wireless technology — expected to enable faster wireless networks capable of powering emerging technologies such as self-driving cars — which will be integrated with new generation of in-home equipment for Shaw's wireline customers.

Freedom Mobile wireless division added 54,000 postpaid subscribers — ahead of analyst estimates — and ended the quarter with a total of 1.32 million pre-paid and post-paid wireless subscribers as of May 31.