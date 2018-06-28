Students call for resignation of principal who created list of black students

TORONTO — Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Peggy Aitchison, the principal at the Etobicoke School of the Arts, has said she compiled the list and circulated it among teachers in an attempt to categorize students with opportunity gaps and has acknowledged that it was an "inappropriate approach."

She asked for a transfer to a different school in a public letter sent this week — a request the Toronto District School Board has approved.

The board has apologized for Aitchison's actions, calling what she did a "mistake."