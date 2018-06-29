Mining sector helps lift Toronto stocks

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed up as mining and energy stocks rose, while the loonie moved higher following positive economic data.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.84 points at 16,277.73 on gains dominated by commodities.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 55.36 points at 24,271.41. The S&P 500 index was up 2.06 points at 2,718.37 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.62 points at 7,510.30.

The Canadian dollar averaged 75.94 cents US, up 0.57 of a US cent following stronger-than-expected Canadian GDP figures for April and heightened business confidence.