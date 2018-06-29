Suspect mistakenly released from custody: Toronto police

Toronto police say a 24-year-old man was mistakenly released from custody after a court appearance earlier this week.

Officers say the man was first taken into police custody on charges laid by police in Peterborough, Ont.

They say he was taken to a Toronto court on Wednesday on unrelated charges laid by Toronto police.

Officers say he was released "in error" after the court appearance and was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. that day, in Toront's east end.