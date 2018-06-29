Small plane makes emergency landing in Flamborough

Hamilton police are investigating after a skydiving plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a farmer's field in Flamborough.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

The "mayday" call was received by police from a Cessna 206 that was about to make an emergency landing at 2 p.m. Friday.

Skydivers had already jumped from the plane when it started to go down. The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Milton, made the landing in the field around Moxley Road and Concession 4 Road West.