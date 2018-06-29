Skydiving plane forced to make emergency landing in Flamborough

News 05:11 PM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

A skydiving plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Flamborough on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton Police received a ‘mayday’ call at 2 p, m. on July 29, indicating that a Cessna 206 plane was on the verge of making an emergency landing.

Police said the plane had been carrying a group of skydivers who jumped prior to descent.

The pilot, a 67-year-old Milton man, was able to successfully land the plane in a farmer’s field in the area of Moxley Road and 4th Concession West.

No injuries were reported and the Transportation Safety Board was notified but did not invoke their mandate.

