BC ticket holder takes Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket holder in British Columbia claimed the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 4 will be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press
