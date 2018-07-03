Driver dead after truck goes off highway

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a truck driver is dead after his tractor-trailer struck a tree off a major highway in Oshawa, Ont., early Tuesday morning.

Const. Lauren Ball of the Ontario Provincial Police says the incident happened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

She says the truck went into a ditch off of Highway 401 and travelled for "some distance" before striking a tree.

Ball says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.