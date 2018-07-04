Hamilton children’s aid executive director Dominic Verticchio dies

A man recognized as one of Hamilton's strongest advocates for children has died.

Longtime Hamilton Children's Aid Society Executive Director Dominic Verticchio, 68, passed away Tuesday morning from complications of the lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He had been on a medical leave since April.

"It is a significant loss to the organization and the community of Hamilton as a whole. We are very, very sad," said Mary Meyer, interim Hamilton CAS executive director.

Verticchio had worked for the local CAS for 41 years, 18 as executive director.

"He was wonderful. very inspirational. Very innovative. He had a roll-up-your-sleeves kind of approach," she said.

Verticchio was involved in numerous organizations such as Citizen Action Group, Hamilton's Youth Employment Centre, the Trillium Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters, said Meyer.

"He wanted to make life better for vulnerable children and families in Hamilton. He wanted to make a difference in their lives. And he did. He truly has made a difference," said Meyer.

A native of Hamilton — attending Cathedral High School and McMaster University before going on to get his masters of social work from Wilfrid Laurier University — he began his career in 1975 with the Peel Children's Aid Society.

In June 1977, he started working at the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton as a front-line child protection worker and, in January 1982, he became a supervisor. In June 1991, he was appointed director of services and, in June 2000, as executive director.

Longtime friend Brother Richard MacPhee, the CEO of the Good Shepherd Centre, said "Dominic was a strong-headed, stubborn Italian guy who knew his mind in terms of what he wanted to do to move the organization ... And he had to fight a lot of fights on behalf of children over the years."