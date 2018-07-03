Pedestrian killed in 3-car collision

TORONTO — Police say a 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a fatal collision involving three vehicle and a pedestrian.

Investigators say the 19-year-old pedestrian was standing near a west-Toronto intersection last Friday when a car and a minivan collided in the intersection.

They say the car then collided with another car and hit the pedestrian, who died of his injuries in hospital.

An Orangeville, Ont., man, who was the driver of the first car, is charged with nine counts, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and robbery with violence.