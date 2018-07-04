No relief as Hamilton heat wave continues

Despite the humidity and scorching temperatures, Hamilton's current heat wave is not the worst to have hit the city.

But don't expect relief any time soon.

Temperatures over the long weekend, which was rife with sweatiness (and central air for the lucky ones), were not record-breaking, even though they've hit at least 31 C every day since Friday.

And we're not in the clear yet, from what the City of Hamilton and Environment Canada have called "the most significant heat event in the past few years."

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to climb into the low- to mid-30s, plus increasing humidex values, according to Environment Canada.

"We're in the middle of it still," said Environment Canada meterologist Gerald Cheng, noting Hamilton's heat warning is expected to be in effect until at least Thursday evening, when a cold front is predicted to slice through the area.

Because of the extended heat warning, which was initiated July 1, camps like Camp Kidaca are switching up their day-to-day activities to be mindful of the weather.

In addition to scheduling more passive activities, taking frequent breaks and playing games using water, this week's planned trip for the camp is being changed from African Lion Safari to Wild Waterworks, said Janine Gaunt, a recreation manager with the city, in an emailed statement.

It's not just those playing — people working in the heat have to adapt to the conditions, too.

One firefighter was taken to hospital — and later released — because of heat-related illness after fighting a fire that broke out at a commercial building on Main Street East across from Delta Secondary School early Sunday evening.