Truck driver pleads guilty in fatal crash

CHATHAM, Ont. — A truck driver has pleaded guilty to five charges arising from a fatal crash on Highway 401 last summer that claimed the lives of an Amherstburg, Ont., mother and her son.

Fifty-two-year-old Manjit Parmar of Brampton, Ont., pleaded guilty in a Chatham, Ont., court Wednesday to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Forty-two-year-old Lacie Brundritt and her son 14-year-old Kyle Brundritt, who were passengers in a pickup truck, died when a westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles that were stopped on the highway due to another crash on July 30, 2017.

The 39-year-old male driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 12-year-old boy was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.