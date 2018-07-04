Hamilton hospitals say no to supervised injection site

In a report for the July 12 board of health meeting, staff note hospitals are seen as a "high risk environment" by people who inject drugs due to the "expectation of abstinence" and "inability to practice harm reduction while admitted."

Hospitals are also bound by provincial law to collect identifying information for patients, a "deterrent" for some who look for harm-reduction services, the public health report adds.

In 2017, council directed public health to pursue a supervised injection site in the downtown area with the idea of supporting agencies, which would secure space and make applications to upper levels of government.

Public health says De dwa da deha nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre's application to the federal government on May 10 is now in the review stage.

Wesley Urban Ministries is in the final stages of an application for a mobile supervised consumption site.

Urban Core Community Health Centre "has expressed intent" to apply for a permanent site when it relocates to a new building at Cannon Street East and Wellington Street North.

A temporary overdose site has operated at Urban Core's current location at 71 Rebecca St. in partnership with the Shelter Health Network. That six-month service only has provincial funding to last until Nov. 30.

A looming concern for advocates of such harm-reduction services amid the opioid crisis is whether the new Progressive Conservative government will offer funding for safe injection sites.

During his campaign, Premier Doug Ford said he was "dead against" safe injection sites, expressing a preference for addiction services instead.

However, a campaign spokesperson later suggested Ford's stance wasn't rigid, saying he would consult "experts in this area as we help individuals deal with their addiction."

