Falls most common cause of injury: report

CIHI found hip fractures were the most common injury sustained in falls.

"The ones that we most worry about are hips because they're extremely common and they are really difficult to get over if you're an older person," said Fernie, noting that studies have shown that between 20 and 40 per cent of seniors who break a hip die within a year.

CIHI found the second most common injuries were lower leg fractures — including 16,135 broken ankles — and head injuries (13,997).

"Head injuries are a big worry, too, because they can be very serious," said Fernie. "You can have long-standing effects from head injuries and people can be off work for one to two years and become quite significantly affected."

Toronto Rehab runs a falls prevention program, primarily for seniors and those with disabling injuries or illness.

But researchers are also looking at ways to prevent falls at the "environmental" level, including helping to increase the depth of stair treads under the Canada Building Code, a move that was shown to save an estimated 27 lives and avoid 13,000 serious accidents in the first five years, he said.

Toronto Rehab scientists also began rating the safety of snow boots sold in Canada in 2016 (ratemytreads.com), resulting in some manufacturers improving their footwear and some retailers saying they would stock only winter boots given positive ratings for non-skid properties.

When it comes to preventing a fall, Fernie advises people, especially seniors, to maintain their fitness level to promote good balance and to keep muscles strong.

Wearing the right footwear is important, as is making sure steps and stairs in one's home are in good condition and have decent handrails on both sides. Grab bars in bathrooms can also prevent falls.

Fernie said when he gives talks on falls, about a third of the audience will raise their hands when asked if they have a close relative who has taken a spill and been injured.

But those who have not personally encountered a slip, trip or stumble tend to discount their potential seriousness, he said.

"We all think of cancer and heart disease and strokes as being the big problem — they are serious and you do sometimes die of them — but you also find that falls are extremely common and although they don't usually kill you straight away, sometimes they do."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press