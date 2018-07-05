Ontario Science Centre celebrates LGBTQ Pride

TORONTO — The Ontario Science Centre is celebrating International Pride in STEM Day with a series of events centred around members of the LGBTQ community in science, technology, engineering and math.

Science Centre staff say they hope the first International Pride in STEM Day — recognized by science organizations and LGBTQ groups around the world — will help make the STEM fields more accepting and representative of LGBTQ members.

Today's events kick off at 11 a.m. with an all-day showcase of photos and stories by LGBTQ scientists, aimed at breaking stereotypes about the people who enter the profession.

The Science Centre will also host a discussion about the assignment of gender to robots and artificial intelligence systems like Siri and Alexa, and a "Science Slam" speakers' panel hosted by drag performer Rob Windisman, also known as Conchita, who holds a master's degree in engineering.