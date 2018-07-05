Green leader sworn in as Ontario legislator

TORONTO — Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has been sworn in as a member of the Ontario legislature.

Schreiner, 49, becomes the first member of the party elected in the province and vowed to make his voice heard in the new session.

He took the brief oath of office at Queen's Park today in front of dozens of supporters.

Schreiner says he has written Premier Doug Ford to ask for a meeting and plans to address a number of issues including the Tory government's decision to scrap cap and trade.