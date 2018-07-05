Man sentenced in double homicide at cafe

NEWMARKET, Ont. — A 31-year-old man who killed two people and wounded two others in a shooting at cafe north of Toronto will spend at least 50 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Jason Hay was found guilty on May 18 of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Maria Voci and 24-year-old Christopher Desimone, both of Vaughan, Ont., and two counts of attempted murder.

Hay was sentenced on Wednesday in a Newmarket, Ont., court to two consecutive life terms and two concurrent life terms in prison.

Voci and Desimone were pronounced dead at the scene after four people were shot at the Moka Cafe in Vaughan on the morning of June 24, 2015.