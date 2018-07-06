June unemployment rates, by province

News 08:49 AM The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.0 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador per cent 15.5 (14.5)

— Prince Edward Island 8.9 (9.3)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.2)

— New Brunswick 7.5 (7.3)

— Quebec 5.4 (5.3)

— Ontario 5.9 (5.7)

— Manitoba 6.1 (6.5)

— Saskatchewan 6.3 (6.8)

— Alberta 6.5 (6.2)

— British Columbia 5.2 (4.8)

Related Content

