Truck driver charged in Broncos bus crash

"In order to lay these charges, we require evidence the motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public," said Williams.

"We've looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence.

"Every piece of information was carefully examined."

Each of the 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm could garner 10 years each.

Tom Straschnitzki, whose son Ryan was paralyzed from the chest down, said he was relieved charges were laid.

"It's finally come to charges being laid, so we are very happy about that because we don't want that to be ignored at all," Straschnitzki told The Canadian Press.

"It should put a little closure to the first step and the second step is ... let's see what the courts do and find out what exactly happened.

"I think that's what people want to know. What exactly happened? How it did happen and why it happened."

Straschnitzki said he and his wife, Michelle, hadn't thought much about charges in the three months since the crash.

"We were just too focused on Ryan and just had the faith in the RCMP that they did a lot of hard work to get it done. I guess we'll just wait and see in the courts."

Sukhmander Singh, owner of the Calgary-based trucking company that employed Sidhu, said in April that the driver was going to the doctor and receiving counselling.

Singh said he was basically out of business after the crash because Alberta Transportation ordered his company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., to keep its only other truck off the road.

In April, police said they had recovered driver log books along with engine control modules that had been sent to California for further analysis.

The tragedy sparked an outpouring of emotion across Canada with offers of money and other support for the victims and families involved. A GoFundMe campaign raised just over $15 million for the survivors and the families of those who died.

The Humboldt Broncos released a statement Friday saying the organization has faith in the justice system and will be watching as the court process unfolds.

"Our primary focus continues to be supporting the survivors, families and others that were directly impacted by the tragedy on April 6th," the team said. "We will have no further comment on the investigation or the resulting charges until the process has concluded."

— With files from Bill Graveland in Calgary and Samantha Maciag in Regina

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press