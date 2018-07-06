Dundas city councillor Arlene VanderBeek seeks re-election in realigned Ward 13

City councillor Arlene VanderBeek registered Friday, July 6, for re-election, representing the new Ward 13 on Hamilton city council, in the October municipal election.

VanderBeek said she hopes Dundas — and Flamborough — voters will decide to give her another term at city hall.

"There are things underway that I'd like to see through," VanderBeek said.

Among the projects in progress, or soon to begin, are updated urban design guidelines for downtown Dundas and an upcoming secondary plan for the downtown Dundas community planning node.

VanderBeek's official entry brings the new Ward 13's first election race to four candidates. John Mykytyshyn, Kevin Gray and Rich Gelder — all Dundas residents — had previously registered.

VanderBeek won the Dundas seat on city council in the 2014 municipal election with 3,468 votes in a nine-person race. Toby Yull finished second with 1,988 votes and Rick Court was third with 1,285 votes. Yull is ineligible to run in 2018 because her campaign finances weren't filed by the deadline.

Changes to provincial legislation have altered some of the rules for municipal campaigns. Individual maximum campaign contributions to a candidate have increased to $1,200 from the $750 cap in 2014, but corporations and trade unions are not allowed to make contributions to candidates. There is also a limit this year on how much a candidate, or their spouse, can contribute to their own campaign.

Recent ward realignment expanded Ward 13 to include part of Flamborough in addition to Dundas, effective after this year's election.

VanderBeek served as executive assistant to previous Dundas city Councillor Russ Powers. Before municipal amalgamation, she served as a Dundas town councillor.