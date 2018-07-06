BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police say they're trying to identify a dark-coloured SUV that was seen after shots were fired in Burlington, Ont., on Friday morning.

Halton regional police say no one was injured in the incident that occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say they've located several casings and are still trying to sort out the circumstances of the shooting.

They believe it was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.