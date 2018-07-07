One dead, three injured in Barrie crash

News

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say one person is dead and three others are in hospital following an early-morning crash in Barrie.

Provincial police say the three-vehicle collision happened at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

They say two of the vehicles went up in flames.

Investigators say one person died on scene and three others are recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and roads have re-opened.

