NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer play

News 08:44 AM The Canadian Press

MAE SAI, Thailand — NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer players.

More coming.

By The Associated Press

NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer play

News 08:44 AM The Canadian Press

MAE SAI, Thailand — NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer players.

More coming.

By The Associated Press

NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer play

News 08:44 AM The Canadian Press

MAE SAI, Thailand — NewsAlert: Two ambulances seen leaving cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue trapped youth soccer players.

More coming.

By The Associated Press