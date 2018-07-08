Medical pot grower will appeal if city denies Ancaster expansion request

A major medical marijuana grower says it will appeal to a provincial tribunal if the city denies a request to build a greenhouse six times larger than the legal limit recently confirmed by councillors.

The Green Organic Dutchman has applied for a zoning exemption to allow a 150,000-square-foot, federally approved pot greenhouse on Jerseyville Road in Ancaster. The maximum size for a marijuana-growing facility in rural Hamilton is about 24,000 square feet — a zoning rule reaffirmed by council late last month.

President Csaba Reider said by email he's hopeful councillors will grant an exception at a planning meeting Tuesday, arguing the organic growing and research facility will "fit perfectly" with the city's business development plans and goal of becoming a life sciences hub.

But if council denies the application, Reider said the fast-growing company — which is planning major expansions in both Ontario and Quebec — will appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. (The LPAT replaced the former Ontario Municipal Board last year.)

Reider argued the company has worked "very closely" with city planners on its application for more than a year — and even partnered with the city's own green energy company, the Hamilton Utilities Corporation, to design a potential co-generation plant for the operation.

The Green organic Dutchman heralded city-owned utility as an "alliance partner" in a shareholder update last fall.

HUC is a holding company owned by the city that has telecom and green energy arms that deal in projects like the biogas co-generation plant at Hamilton's own sewage treatment plant, for example. It's board reports to council.

Board director Joe Rinaldo said the utility company previously did a "small amount" of consulting work for The Green Organic Dutchman, estimating the contract at around $10,000.

But Rinaldo added HUC is not currently working for the marijuana grower and should not be characterized as a "partner" in the greenhouse project.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said he had not heard about the pot grower's link to Hamilton's utility corporation.