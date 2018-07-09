Former Harper aide gets suspended sentence

OTTAWA — A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been given a suspended sentence with 12 months' probation and must do 100 hours of community service for committing a fraud against the government.

In her reasons for the sentence, Ontario Superior Justice Bonnie Warkentin said Bruce Carson had already suffered a great deal as a result of his actions.

In March, the Supreme Court of Canada said Carson was guilty of influence peddling after rejecting his interpretation of the law.

Carson was acquitted at trial over allegations that he tried to use his government connections to push the sale of water-purification systems for First Nations communities to provide a benefit for his then-girlfriend.