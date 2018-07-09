Hamilton house fire claims life of man and woman

Hamilton police say a man and woman are dead after a suspicious early-morning fire.

Police say 64-year-old Carla Rutherford was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital after she was pulled out of a burning home in the city's Dundas area just before 4 a.m. Monday.

They say 65-year-old Allan Rutherford was outside the house when first responders arrived and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed Monday evening that he later died of his injuries.