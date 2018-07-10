Hamilton residents happy with emergency services, not pleased with roads

Not surprisingly, road and sidewalk condition, the HSR, winter road maintenance and bylaw enforcement were the lowest rated services in a recent survey of Hamilton residents.

The City of Hamilton conducted the online and telephone survey about its services earlier this year. More than 20,000 randomly selected Hamilton-based phone numbers across all wards were used in the survey.

Overall, 66 per cent of respondents indicated they were either satisfied or very satisfied with services, the city said.

Emergency services, libraries, parks and recreation facilities were the highest-rated.