Greensville's Christ Church Flamborough celebrates renovations

Christ Church Flamborough celebrated the completion of one set of upgrades and the grant to allow more to take place July 9.

The Anglican Church held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completed renovation, made possible by a grant from the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP). The event was attended by a large number of the congregation, as well as Rev. Can. Susan Bell, the bishop of Niagara, Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek and Hamilton West Ancaster-Dundas MP Filomena Tassi.

The church submitted to the NHSP in July 2016, said Phil Howarth, who spearheaded the grant proposals, and received word that their proposal had been approved to the tune of $23,874 in March 2017. The funding allowed the church to update and repair three washrooms, replace vinyl floor tiles in the washrooms and hallways and to paint the ceilings, walls and doorways in those areas.

“We needed to make the washrooms safe, hygienic and more attractive for seniors and the floors safe to walk on without fear of tripping over cracked and broken floor tiles,” he said. “We knew that refurbishing our facilities would help us maintain the programs for seniors that we currently support.”

Howarth noted the church is well-used, including by the West Flamborough Women’s Fellowship, Christ Church Women’s Guild, the Hamilton Quilters Guild and a variety of other local groups, including Sparks, Brownies and Girl Guides. It is also used by the church for a multitude of activities, including rummage sales, Chinese food dinners and community movie nights.

As well, the church announced it would be receiving a grant from the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF), to make the community hall and meeting room accessible to all people with disabilities.

The work includes automatic door operators to the main entrance and both washrooms, which have already been installed. As well, the door to the community hall will be widened and a ramp and railings to access the door will be installed. Similar work will also be completed on the vestibule at the church. The work is expected to be completed this summer.

The EAF is a cost-sharing program which provides two-thirds of the cost in cash, while the recipient provides one-third in cash or in-kind contributions. Christ Church will receive $16,995 from the EAF, while providing $4,270 in cash and $4,882 in-kind.

Tassi said making buildings, such as churches more accessible, is very important.

“It’s important that we ensure everyone who wishes to come to this amazing place is able to do so,” she said of Christ Church.