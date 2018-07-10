WDHS history teacher Carl Draksler retires after 29 years

“But they don’t even know what that looks like, and if they’re not being held to a standard, then they drift into whatever, and often I think post-secondary education comes as a big kick to the face,” he continued. “And it shouldn’t — if we’re doing our job, it won’t.”

Draksler noted there are now six or seven former students who are now his colleagues at WDHS.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s nice to see former students that were very caring and cared about their school, come back as adults in the teaching profession and still be caring and care for their school.”

The longtime educator worked his first year at Saltfleet High School, then moved to the old Waterdown District High School, on Dundas Street. He started his career teaching English, before moving into history full time.

Fellow history teacher and former student Nathan Tidridge said Draksler is the reason he is a history teacher.

“It was under him that I learned the job of teaching — that it was a calling, it wasn’t just a job,” he said. “Carl lives that every single day.”

Tidridge noted he had Draksler for two courses at WDHS, helping to instil a love of history.

“I’d always liked history, but the way in which he taught it reinforced my love for it,” he said. “I ended up taking history in university, and it was around then I decided to become a teacher.

“He was actually my teacher adviser when I was a student-teacher.”

Tidridge said Draksler is the bedrock of the WDHS history department and he'll be missed.

“It’s a big hole for us,” he said, “and also for the institutional memory of the school, because he’s kind of the last of the old guard — he was a living link to the old building, as well.”

Draksler noted he doesn’t have specific plans for his retirement.

“I’ve taught overseas in Ukraine in a seminary — I have an open invitation to come back,” he explained. “They’re putting together their academic schedule for next year, and I expect I’ll be built into that.”

In addition, Draksler said he enjoys fishing and the outdoors.

At his retirement celebration, hosted June 15 at the Waterdown Legion, attendees were urged to bring a fishing lure.

“Man, did they ever,” he said. “They brought some beautiful lures.”

Draksler noted that, over the course of his career, he’s taken a number of leaves, not wanting to wait for retirement.

“Guys I worked with, they were going to go skiing in Austria, but got hit with bad health,” he said. “So through my time, I’ve taken time to do some volunteer work overseas, to just enjoy the spring, enjoy the fall.

“Retirement will be an extension of that kind of thing,” he continued. “I’ve never been at a loss of — not filling time, but of things to do — there’s a big difference there.”

Draksler who has been married to his wife Janice for 10 years, noted his mother lives down the road, so he can often be found helping out in the garden.

In honour of Draksler, the WDHS history department named the Carl E. Draksler Cup after the outgoing department head.

“It means a lot,” he said of the award. “It means a lot because of the criteria for it.

“It’s not a marks-based thing — it’s a character-based thing and an interest-based thing.”

Tidridge said it was really important to the history department to name an award after Draksler.

“Carl was looking for someone (who) had a real passion for history — a respect for the process of learning,” he said, noting this year’s winner was Christos Pettigrew.

The cup is awarded to a graduating student who has taken at least two senior history courses at WDHS. Recipients are respectful and enthusiastic participants in class discussions, and exhibit a keen interest in history as a subject.

“It’s pretty high praise, at the end of your career, to have something like that, to reflect the discipline that you’ve taught,” Draksler said. “I’ve enjoyed Waterdown very much, and I wish the school continued successes and growth.”