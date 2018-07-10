Canada's defence spending, by the numbers

OTTAWA — When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits down Wednesday in Brussels with U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders, much of the discussion will focus on how much each member of the alliance is spending on defence. Some numbers to keep in mind:

2: Percentage of GDP that all NATO members have agreed to spend on defence by 2024. The target was established by alliance leaders in Wales in 2014 in response to concerns about Russian aggression.

$27.6 billion: Amount of money that NATO expects Canada to spend this year on defence, based on a new method of calculating such spending that includes some veterans' programs and money spent on information networks.

1.23: Percentage of GDP that NATO estimates Canada will spend on defence in 2018-19, based on the new method of calculating such spending.

$44.9 billion: Amount of money that Canada would need to spend on defence this year to meet the 2 per cent target.

1.4: Percentage of GDP that the federal government expects Canada to be spending on defence in 2024-25, based on the new method of calculating such spending.

5: Number of NATO members that are expected to reach the 2 per cent target in 2018. They are the U.S., Greece, Estonia, the U.K. and Latvia.

1.36: Median percentage of GDP spent on defence by all NATO members.

3.5: Percentage of GDP that NATO estimates the U.S. will spend on defence in 2018.

17: Number of NATO members who are expected to spend more of their GDP on defence than Canada in 2018.