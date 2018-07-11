Boy, 17, sought in fatal stabbing in Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a boy wanted in a homicide west of Toronto.

Peel regional police say the second-degree murder warrant relates to a fatal stabbing at a Mississauga, Ont., home on May 26.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Smith of Mississauga died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy is wanted in Smith's death and they believe he has fled Ontario and may be in Saskatchewan.