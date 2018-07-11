Banks raise prime rate to 3.7 per cent

TORONTO — Canadian banks say they will raise their prime lending rate after the Bank of Canada increased its overnight lending rate to financial institutions.

Royal Bank, TD Canada Trust, BMO, and Scotiabank all say they will increase their prime rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.70 per cent, effective Thursday.

The rates had previously been set at 3.45 per cent.

The increase will raise the cost of borrowing for customers with loans linked to the prime rate such as variable rate mortgages and lines of credit.