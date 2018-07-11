Scotiabank employee charged with child luring, sexual assault

TORONTO — A Scotiabank employee whose online profile identifies him as a technology director has been charged by Toronto police after a teenage girl was allegedly lured through social media and sexually assaulted — and police believe there may be other victims.

Suhail Shergill was arrested in Toronto last Wednesday and charged with luring a child, two counts of sexual assault and other charges, including possession of child pornography.

A police source confirmed to The Canadian Press that the 31-year-old works at Scotiabank. His LinkedIn profile describes him as the bank's director of data science and model innovation, a title that is also used in biographies for his various speaking engagements at technology conferences.

Shergill allegedly met the 15-year-old girl through the online portal Whisper and gained her trust, then built a relationship over a couple of meetings, the police source said.