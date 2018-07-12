'Potential risk' prompts increased police presence in Toronto

TORONTO — Information about a "potential risk" to the Greater Toronto Area has prompted an increase in the number of officers in Toronto's downtown core, police said Thursday.

Police did not provide details but said all the venues in the busy area — including the CN Tower — will remain open.

"Whenever we have report of a potential risk we take that seriously," Acting Supt. Michael Barsky told reporters. "The police presence in this area is simply to ensure that the public can enjoy and come down to this area unimpeded and without any worry."

Police earlier tweeted that the increased police presence was due to an "unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information" relating to the Greater Toronto Area.

By midday Thursday, a handful of Emergency Task Force officers patrolled just south of the CN Tower. Officers on bicycles patrolled the area around the Rogers Centre, with a handful of police cruisers parked at intersections.

York regional police also said the public could expect an increased police presence around the region north of Toronto. The increased police presence around York Region is "a precaution," Const. Laura Nicolle said in a statement.

"We are working closely with our emergency service partners across the GTA as we investigate and respond to the information we have received," Nicolle said.

There was also a heavy police presence at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont.

"We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police," Nicolle said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office said it is aware of the "unsubstantiated" report of a potential threat in Toronto and is actively monitoring the situation.