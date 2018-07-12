Stolen classic Model T returned to Flamborough owner

James Pegg's beloved 1926 Ford Model T has been recovered after it was stolen from a Flamborough property.
It's good news, but Pegg, 83, doesn't know the classic car had been swiped in the first place.
"We didn't want to upset him," niece Denise Schroeder said Thursday, explaining her uncle has dementia.
The Model T, one of three Pegg owns, was taken from his Millgrove home sometime between mid-March and June 20, police noted in an appeal to the public for information late last month.
Her uncle now lives in a retirement home in Ancaster but the Millgrove property has been rented out.
Schroeder said her son posted an appeal on social media about the stolen Model T and listed his contact information.
About two weeks ago, they fielded a call from an unidentified stranger saying the car would be returned for a price. "I said, 'Well, when I get the car, you'll get some money."
But he didn't call back. Then on Tuesday, another call from an identified stranger, and on Wednesday, a deal was struck to pick up the vehicle in Flamborough if police weren't involved.
They agreed on the terms and found the Model T at Safari Road and Brock Road on Thursday.
"We had lot of media coverage. A lot of people were watching for it," said Schroeder, guessing whoever stole the car felt the pressure.
Const. Jerome Stewart said police were told about the deal after the fact, adding he'd never heard of such an arrangement before. "I'm not faulting them for not contacting police," he said, but noted police don't promote potentially risky deal-maker.
Stewart suggested the investigation is over since there's not much to go on. "It's literally a dead end."
Schroeder, whose husband has power of attorney over her uncle, said the Model T is one of three classic cars he owns.
Pegg, who once operated a landscaping company, also has a vintage tractor he'd take to shows with the cars.
Schroeder said her uncle's life has been marked by tragedy.
"Jimmy has had a rough life."
He lost a daughter. His wife died of cancer. In 2005, son Shannon died at 32 when methane gas overcame him while he cleaned the septic tank of a truck.
Schroeder said she and her husband will keep the vehicles secure until her uncle's daughter-in-law and children move into his Millgrove home.
The kids will inherit them, she said. "He figures it's his legacy to them."
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
