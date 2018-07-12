Stolen classic Model T returned to Flamborough owner

James Pegg's beloved 1926 Ford Model T has been recovered after it was stolen from a Flamborough property.

It's good news, but Pegg, 83, doesn't know the classic car had been swiped in the first place.

"We didn't want to upset him," niece Denise Schroeder said Thursday, explaining her uncle has dementia.

The Model T, one of three Pegg owns, was taken from his Millgrove home sometime between mid-March and June 20, police noted in an appeal to the public for information late last month.