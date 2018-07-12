Small plane crash at Toronto-area airport

MARKHAM, Ont. — The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to a municipal airport in the Toronto area to assess what the agency calls an "aircraft incident."

The agency says it will "gather information and assess the occurrence" at Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont.

York Region police were also at the scene but a spokesperson said Thursday evening that the force did not have a lot of information yet, but there was a plane on fire at the airport.

There are no reports of injuries and no word yet on what caused the incident.