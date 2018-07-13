Fleeing vehicle crashes into house in Barrie

News 11:43 AM The Canadian Press

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say a man is facing numerous charges after a fleeing vehicle crashed into a house in Barrie, Ont.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing two men kicking in the door of a Barrie home on Wednesday afternoon and then get into a waiting Jeep.

They say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but halted the pursuit after it sped through an intersection.

Police say the driver lost control a few minutes later, crashing through a fence and into a home.

They say three suspects fled the scene on foot and one was located by a canine unit in a nearby park.

A 26-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man is charged with break and enter, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and possession of property obtained by crime.

By The Canadian Press

