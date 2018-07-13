School’s not out for Hamilton’s watersheds

The latest report card on the health of the city’s watersheds shies away from assigning overall grades, but is still largely consistent with two previous ones showing there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority, the report card breaks down the city into 29 sub-watersheds — areas drained by a creek or stream — and evaluates them in four areas: land use, groundwater quality, surface-water quality and forest conditions.
The four measures are different from previous report cards in 2007 and 2013 — the latter included wetlands, riparian buffers and impervious surfaces — and the 2018 version grades subwatersheds rather than Hamilton as a whole.
But the latest assessment once again reveals the city’s watersheds are noticeably better to the west of Highway 403 than to the east.
One exception is groundwater quality, at least as indicated by nine monitoring stations across Hamilton.
Two of the seven monitoring stations west of the 403 were graded an F, or very poor, for chloride concentrations — the West Spencer Creek and Westover Creek watersheds in Flamborough.
They cover a 27.6-square-kilometre swath of land between Rockton and Middletown Road.
There are only two monitoring stations east of the 403 and one got an F — the Hannon Creek watershed, a 10.5 square kilometre area south of Stone Church Road mostly between Upper Sherman Avenue and Fletcher Road.
Of the remaining six stations, four scored an A and two a B.
Scott Peck, the authority’s deputy chief administrative officer, said road salts are the suspected source of elevated chloride levels in the three stations with an F, but there’s no definitive “smoking gun.”
He said the Hannon Creek area is highly urbanized — it also got an F for surface-water quality — unlike the Flamborough watersheds, so it’s possible some groundwater is naturally high in chloride or home water-treatment systems play a role.
“Those are all located close to existing roads, so that’s why we’re pinpointing that we believe it’s road salt and that sort of thing,” he said.
Peck said the overall intent of the report card is to inform the public of watershed conditions and to guide the authority and others on where best to direct efforts to make improvements.
He said the decision to scrap previous measures like wetlands reflects that there’s no point in suggesting Hamilton can “turn back the clock” by creating wetlands in urban areas like the downtown core.
But Peck said the report cards have helped spur initiatives like the new Saltfleet Conservation Area in upper Stoney Creek, which will eventually include wetlands to help prevent flash flooding along creeks below the escarpment.
“There are areas that we can do things with and there are areas that it’s an urbanized area and that’s what it is,” he said.
The latest report card on the health of the city’s watersheds shies away from assigning overall grades, but is still largely consistent with two previous ones showing there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority, the report card breaks down the city into 29 sub-watersheds — areas drained by a creek or stream — and evaluates them in four areas: land use, groundwater quality, surface-water quality and forest conditions.
The four measures are different from previous report cards in 2007 and 2013 — the latter included wetlands, riparian buffers and impervious surfaces — and the 2018 version grades subwatersheds rather than Hamilton as a whole.
But the latest assessment once again reveals the city’s watersheds are noticeably better to the west of Highway 403 than to the east.
One exception is groundwater quality, at least as indicated by nine monitoring stations across Hamilton.
Two of the seven monitoring stations west of the 403 were graded an F, or very poor, for chloride concentrations — the West Spencer Creek and Westover Creek watersheds in Flamborough.
They cover a 27.6-square-kilometre swath of land between Rockton and Middletown Road.
There are only two monitoring stations east of the 403 and one got an F — the Hannon Creek watershed, a 10.5 square kilometre area south of Stone Church Road mostly between Upper Sherman Avenue and Fletcher Road.
Of the remaining six stations, four scored an A and two a B.
Scott Peck, the authority’s deputy chief administrative officer, said road salts are the suspected source of elevated chloride levels in the three stations with an F, but there’s no definitive “smoking gun.”
He said the Hannon Creek area is highly urbanized — it also got an F for surface-water quality — unlike the Flamborough watersheds, so it’s possible some groundwater is naturally high in chloride or home water-treatment systems play a role.
“Those are all located close to existing roads, so that’s why we’re pinpointing that we believe it’s road salt and that sort of thing,” he said.
Peck said the overall intent of the report card is to inform the public of watershed conditions and to guide the authority and others on where best to direct efforts to make improvements.
He said the decision to scrap previous measures like wetlands reflects that there’s no point in suggesting Hamilton can “turn back the clock” by creating wetlands in urban areas like the downtown core.
But Peck said the report cards have helped spur initiatives like the new Saltfleet Conservation Area in upper Stoney Creek, which will eventually include wetlands to help prevent flash flooding along creeks below the escarpment.
“There are areas that we can do things with and there are areas that it’s an urbanized area and that’s what it is,” he said.
The latest report card on the health of the city’s watersheds shies away from assigning overall grades, but is still largely consistent with two previous ones showing there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority, the report card breaks down the city into 29 sub-watersheds — areas drained by a creek or stream — and evaluates them in four areas: land use, groundwater quality, surface-water quality and forest conditions.
The four measures are different from previous report cards in 2007 and 2013 — the latter included wetlands, riparian buffers and impervious surfaces — and the 2018 version grades subwatersheds rather than Hamilton as a whole.
But the latest assessment once again reveals the city’s watersheds are noticeably better to the west of Highway 403 than to the east.
One exception is groundwater quality, at least as indicated by nine monitoring stations across Hamilton.
Two of the seven monitoring stations west of the 403 were graded an F, or very poor, for chloride concentrations — the West Spencer Creek and Westover Creek watersheds in Flamborough.
They cover a 27.6-square-kilometre swath of land between Rockton and Middletown Road.
There are only two monitoring stations east of the 403 and one got an F — the Hannon Creek watershed, a 10.5 square kilometre area south of Stone Church Road mostly between Upper Sherman Avenue and Fletcher Road.
Of the remaining six stations, four scored an A and two a B.
Scott Peck, the authority’s deputy chief administrative officer, said road salts are the suspected source of elevated chloride levels in the three stations with an F, but there’s no definitive “smoking gun.”
He said the Hannon Creek area is highly urbanized — it also got an F for surface-water quality — unlike the Flamborough watersheds, so it’s possible some groundwater is naturally high in chloride or home water-treatment systems play a role.
“Those are all located close to existing roads, so that’s why we’re pinpointing that we believe it’s road salt and that sort of thing,” he said.
Peck said the overall intent of the report card is to inform the public of watershed conditions and to guide the authority and others on where best to direct efforts to make improvements.
He said the decision to scrap previous measures like wetlands reflects that there’s no point in suggesting Hamilton can “turn back the clock” by creating wetlands in urban areas like the downtown core.
But Peck said the report cards have helped spur initiatives like the new Saltfleet Conservation Area in upper Stoney Creek, which will eventually include wetlands to help prevent flash flooding along creeks below the escarpment.
“There are areas that we can do things with and there are areas that it’s an urbanized area and that’s what it is,” he said.