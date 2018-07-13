School’s not out for Hamilton’s watersheds

The latest report card on the health of the city’s watersheds shies away from assigning overall grades, but is still largely consistent with two previous ones showing there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Issued by the Hamilton Conservation Authority, the report card breaks down the city into 29 sub-watersheds — areas drained by a creek or stream — and evaluates them in four areas: land use, groundwater quality, surface-water quality and forest conditions.

The four measures are different from previous report cards in 2007 and 2013 — the latter included wetlands, riparian buffers and impervious surfaces — and the 2018 version grades subwatersheds rather than Hamilton as a whole.

But the latest assessment once again reveals the city’s watersheds are noticeably better to the west of Highway 403 than to the east.