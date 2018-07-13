Iqra Khalid Twitter parody account closed

One post from that account that Khalid took issue with included a photo of a real flyer for an upcoming weekend barbecue she's hosting as an MP, but described it as an "anti-Canadian pro-Islamic Halal BBQ event."

"I'm not pissed off," Khalid said. "I just don't want the continual spread of misinformation."

The Khalid account counted more than 1,000 followers, although at least 50 of them were other parody accounts. She said these kinds of accounts won't keep her from doing her work as an MP.

"This isn't going to slow me down."

Twitter has suspended or eliminated several other accounts that were the subject of complaints, including at least two McKenna parodies.

One of them was mistaken by several people for being the actual minister of environment, a violation of Twitter's policy, triggering its demise and prompting a debate among Liberals and Conservatives alike about government interference in free speech.

Many of the accounts note when they've received a complaint and then change their name or handle or photo to avoid being shut down.

Another parody account, this one focused on Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, was recently suspended briefly, then reinstated, prompting the person behind it to vent — anonymously — about freedom of speech.

"Who are you doing these favours for?" the person tweeted in reference to "vigilantes" who are reporting the accounts.

"We are not engaged in hate speech, or discrimination, so you are robbing your own children of the freedom of expression."

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press