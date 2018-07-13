Twitter parody of Liberal MP deletes tweets

One post from that account that Khalid took issue with included a photo of a real flyer for an upcoming weekend barbecue she's hosting as an MP, but described it as an "anti-Canadian pro-Islamic Halal BBQ event."

"I'm not pissed off," Khalid said. "I just don't want the continual spread of misinformation."

The Khalid account counted more than 1,000 followers, although at least 50 of them were other parody accounts. She said these kinds of accounts won't keep her from doing her work as an MP.

"This isn't going to slow me down."

Twitter has suspended or eliminated several other accounts that were the subject of complaints, including at least two McKenna parodies.

One of them was mistaken by several people for being the actual minister of environment, a violation of Twitter's policy, triggering its demise and prompting a debate among Liberals and Conservatives alike about government interference in free speech.

Many of the accounts note when they've received a complaint and then change their name or handle or photo to avoid being shut down. Twitter allows parody accounts as long as they don't have the same name or handle as the person being made fun of, and include at least one identifier identifying the account as fake, such as putting parody in the bio.

There are also rules against promoting hatred or harassing people on the basis of race.

Another parody account, this one focused on Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, was recently suspended briefly, then reinstated, prompting the person behind it to vent — anonymously — about freedom of speech.

"Who are you doing these favours for?" the person tweeted in reference to "vigilantes" who are reporting the accounts.

"We are not engaged in hate speech, or discrimination, so you are robbing your own children of the freedom of expression."

Shea Angus, a Conservative staffer who works out of southern Ontario, said the parody accounts took off precisely because of the government's attempt to shut them down. Angus denies any link to the accounts, but has posted tweets of his own supporting the initiative.

That said, accounts that are hateful and not funny are "self defeating," he added. "It's diminishing the value of the effective ones. It's not funny, it's stupid."

Angus said any parody account that is not clearly self-identifying as parody is also harmful but those which are using humour to point out flaws or ridiculous statements and actions of the government are on point.

Amanda Alvaro, a Liberal political strategist and co-founder of the public relations firm Pomp and Circumstance, said her problem with parody accounts is that they continue to blur the distinction between real information and so-called fake news.

"It's really concerning for the next election."

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press