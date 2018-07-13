After Trump's tumult, time for tea with the queen

WINDSOR, England — And then, after all the diplomatic tumult, it was time to sip tea with the queen.

President Donald Trump took a break from his sparring with U.S. allies and the press on Friday to enjoy one of diplomacy's oldest traditions.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were delivered by chauffeured Range Rover at early evening Friday to the courtyard of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was awaiting them under a canopy on a dais — far from the anti-Trump protesters demonstrating across London.

There were handshakes all around, and then the threesome stood side-by-side as a military band played the American national anthem. With the queen in the middle, the Trumps seemed to tower over the monarch, who stands roughly 5-foot-3. The president is about 6-foot-2, and Mrs. Trump is near that in her spiky heels.

The first lady wore a pale pink two-piece ensemble with her hair pulled back for the occasion; the queen was in a blue coat.

The president and queen then broke off to review the troops, walking slowly past a line of Coldstream Guards wearing traditional bearskin hats.

While Trump typically likes to take the lead, he appeared to followed the queen's direction, adjusting his pace to hers. Her gait has slowed over the years and she walks slowly and carefully.

The Trumps and the queen were scheduled to spend about 30 minutes getting acquainted over tea inside the castle but the visit stretched past 45 minutes.

Trump has talked at length about the royal family over the years.

He told The Sun newspaper before his arrival that he was looking forward to the visit, complimenting the queen and marveling at the lack of controversy associated with her over the years.