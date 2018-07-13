Court dismisses proposed class action against Waterloo police

TORONTO — A judge has ruled that the Ontario Superior Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear a proposed class-action lawsuit that accused the Waterloo regional police force of gender-based bullying, violence and sexual misconduct.

In a ruling released Friday, Justice Deena Baltman said the case raised "serious, triable issues" relating to workplace culture but found the court was not the right venue for the case.

The $165-million proposed class action, which was filed in June 2017, was launched on behalf of all past and present female members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service and their families.

An unproven statement of claim filed last year alleged female staff were subjected to unwanted sexual advances, career sabotage and personal attacks during their time on the force.

The suit named the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board and Waterloo Regional Police Association as defendants. The force said it viewed the suit as "inappropriate" and vowed to challenge it.

Baltman found the Superior Court had no jurisdiction in the matter and said the claims should be adjudicated either at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario or before a labour arbitrator.

"The defendants should not regard this result as a vindication of current practices," Baltman wrote in her ruling.

"Even on the limited and contradictory evidence before me, it is apparent that this case raises serious, triable issues relating to workplace culture. The allegations are very troubling and will require close scrutiny should this matter proceed to another forum for adjudication."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said Friday's ruling "reinforces the legitimacy of the grievance and arbitration process prescribed by provincial legislation and which includes external arbitrators."

"Today's decision in no way diminishes the board's and police service's commitment to provide a safe, inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory workplace for all of its members both uniform and civilian professionals," it said in a statement.