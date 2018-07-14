Woman dead and man injured after Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, Ont. — One woman is dead and a man is severely injured after a collision in Burlington, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Police say a vehicle jumped the curb at about 10 a.m., striking multiple pedestrians, including a 19-year-old man on the sidewalk and a 58-year-old woman who was standing in front of a nearby business.

They say the vehicle then struck the patio area of a restaurant that is no longer open.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man had his leg amputated below the knee as result of the collision.